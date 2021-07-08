Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 805 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NMI by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NMI by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 974,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,072,000 after purchasing an additional 121,376 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in NMI by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 146,259 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in NMI by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NMIH opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.86. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.70.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.50 million. NMI had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 37.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 5,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $126,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,604 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $882,888.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,828 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NMI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

