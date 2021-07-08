Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,005 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,605,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,258,000 after purchasing an additional 26,952 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,258,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,644,000 after purchasing an additional 187,953 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,102,000 after purchasing an additional 84,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,500,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,301,000 after purchasing an additional 56,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 33,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $846,515.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $1,014,461.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,206 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $22.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.22. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $26.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.18 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

