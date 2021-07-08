Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,336 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Livent by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Livent by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Livent by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP boosted its stake in Livent by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Livent by 212.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $18.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.58, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.16. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $23.99.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Livent Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

