Nano (NANO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $24.17 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 8th. During the last week, Nano has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.35 or 0.00013339 BTC on major exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $579.80 million and approximately $24.17 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

