Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.82.

NTRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Natera from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NTRA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.51. 24,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,440. Natera has a 12 month low of $45.16 and a 12 month high of $127.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Natera will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,912 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $200,492.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,894 shares in the company, valued at $932,624.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 41,650 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $4,340,346.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,277,291.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 323,902 shares of company stock valued at $33,005,571. 10.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Natera by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 816,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,282,000 after buying an additional 31,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

