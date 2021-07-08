NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,676 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of NCR worth $5,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in NCR by 44.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in NCR by 69.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in NCR during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in NCR by 165.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

In related news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at $12,277,193.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $403,589.60. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR opened at $46.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -57.82 and a beta of 1.80.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.