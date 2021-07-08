Neste Oyj’s (NTOIY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NTOIY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Neste Oyj to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on Neste Oyj in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neste Oyj has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of NTOIY stock opened at $30.41 on Tuesday. Neste Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $19.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.81.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

