NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Analysts expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report sales of $1.44 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. NetApp posted sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year sales of $6.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.09 billion to $6.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair upgraded NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.74.

NetApp stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,468. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $84.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,508,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,272,322,000 after purchasing an additional 470,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,178,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $302,985,000 after acquiring an additional 335,321 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,984,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,488,753 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $220,710,000 after acquiring an additional 800,706 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

