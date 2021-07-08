NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,403 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $7,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 371.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,955,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,497,000 after acquiring an additional 10,995,841 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $457,805,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,521,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006,464 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of NetEase by 432.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,440,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NetEase by 461.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,373,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,498 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $107.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.30. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.93 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The company has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.44.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $32.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 43.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTES shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

