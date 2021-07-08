Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) & Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Critical Contrast

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) and Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Netlist has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokyo Electron has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Netlist and Tokyo Electron, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netlist 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tokyo Electron 0 1 1 0 2.50

Netlist presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential downside of 72.12%. Given Netlist’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Netlist is more favorable than Tokyo Electron.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Netlist shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Tokyo Electron shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Netlist shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Netlist and Tokyo Electron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netlist -20.51% N/A -33.58% Tokyo Electron 17.36% 26.97% 18.90%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Netlist and Tokyo Electron’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netlist $47.23 million 24.59 -$7.27 million ($0.04) -134.50 Tokyo Electron $13.20 billion 4.98 $2.28 billion $3.74 27.93

Tokyo Electron has higher revenue and earnings than Netlist. Netlist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tokyo Electron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tokyo Electron beats Netlist on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds. The company also provides nonvolatile (NV) memory products, such as NVvault DDR4 NVDIMM that provides data acceleration and protection in a joint electron device engineering council standard DDR4 interface; and specialty DIMMs and embedded flash products for use in data center and industrial applications. It resells solid state drive (SSD), NAND flash, DRAM products, and other component products to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders, and cloud and datacenter customers; and sells component inventory to distributors and other users of memory integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its products primarily to original equipment manufacturers through a direct sales force and a network of independent sales representatives. Netlist, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes. Its Flat Panel Display Production Equipment segment provides coaters/developers and plasma etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED panels. The company also offers logistic, facility maintenance, and insurance services. Tokyo Electron Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

