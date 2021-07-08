Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 1,224 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 26.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 163.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 35.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 113.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IT opened at $257.03 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.86 and a 52 week high of $258.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.76.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.67.

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $203,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,245,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total value of $8,200,237.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,968,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,722 shares of company stock valued at $14,090,952 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

