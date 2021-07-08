Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires New Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RJF stock opened at $130.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $64.98 and a 52-week high of $138.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $245,939.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,133.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $302,244.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,122 shares of company stock valued at $819,783. 10.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

