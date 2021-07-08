Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 84.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,156 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $44.11 on Thursday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $87.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.03.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. LiveRamp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RAMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. LiveRamp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.78.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

