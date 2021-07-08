Neuberger Berman Group LLC Makes New $663,000 Investment in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.17% of Fidus Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 227,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,794,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Fidus Investment by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,336 shares in the last quarter. 24.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FDUS opened at $17.12 on Thursday. Fidus Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.18.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 78.86%. The firm had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.16 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

FDUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price objective on Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Hovde Group downgraded Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.07.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

