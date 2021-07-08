Neuberger Berman Group LLC Makes New Investment in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 419.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3,950.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 20.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth about $203,000. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LECO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.88.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $134.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.54 and a fifty-two week high of $136.04.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.16%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

