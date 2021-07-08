Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 8,177 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,177 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,079,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 272,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 67,345 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 17,306 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.77.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. TheStreet cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.63.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.