Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 55.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NBIX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.24.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $98.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.