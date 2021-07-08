New World Advisors LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

New World Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Sirius XM makes up 0.0% of New World Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 126,175 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sirius XM by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,110,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,182,000 after buying an additional 687,199 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sirius XM by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 15,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. raised its position in Sirius XM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 1,532,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after buying an additional 12,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.53. The stock had a trading volume of 185,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,734,700. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.29. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

