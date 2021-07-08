New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) & Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) and New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Vornado Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. New York City REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Vornado Realty Trust pays out 83.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. New York City REIT pays out -173.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vornado Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Vornado Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Vornado Realty Trust and New York City REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vornado Realty Trust $1.53 billion 5.70 -$297.01 million $2.53 17.98 New York City REIT $62.90 million 2.63 -$40.96 million ($0.23) -56.35

New York City REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vornado Realty Trust. New York City REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vornado Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Vornado Realty Trust and New York City REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vornado Realty Trust 3 1 2 0 1.83 New York City REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00

Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $43.33, indicating a potential downside of 4.72%. New York City REIT has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.31%. Given New York City REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe New York City REIT is more favorable than Vornado Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Vornado Realty Trust and New York City REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vornado Realty Trust -20.09% 1.70% 0.59% New York City REIT -78.72% -12.29% -5.49%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.3% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of New York City REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of New York City REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vornado Realty Trust beats New York City REIT on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019. In 2012, Vornado commemorated 50 years on the NYSE.

New York City REIT Company Profile

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

