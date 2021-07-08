Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.54 Billion

Analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will post $2.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.51 billion. Newell Brands posted sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year sales of $10.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.98 billion to $10.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.89 billion to $10.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

NWL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $89,964,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,764,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,365,000 after buying an additional 3,217,693 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,906,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,303,000 after buying an additional 2,666,132 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 10,101.8% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,440,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,351,000 after buying an additional 2,416,354 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,806,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,640,000 after buying an additional 1,501,439 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWL stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,419,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,938. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

