NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) PT Lowered to GBX 70

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 72 ($0.94) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NRR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get NewRiver REIT alerts:

Shares of NewRiver REIT stock opened at GBX 84.90 ($1.11) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.93. NewRiver REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 42.70 ($0.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 109.20 ($1.43). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 93.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £262.28 million and a PE ratio of -1.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 2.86%.

About NewRiver REIT

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for NewRiver REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewRiver REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.