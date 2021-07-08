NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $87,193.18. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,690.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXGN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,686,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,430,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,898,000 after purchasing an additional 541,977 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,476,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,532,000 after purchasing an additional 475,137 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 754,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,759,000 after purchasing an additional 233,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 429,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 143,943 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,467. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.51. NextGen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.16.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $144.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

