Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) & Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Financial Comparison

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.8% of Nikola shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of Electric Last Mile Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of Nikola shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nikola and Electric Last Mile Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nikola N/A -47.45% -44.49% Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nikola and Electric Last Mile Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nikola 0 6 3 0 2.33 Electric Last Mile Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nikola presently has a consensus price target of $22.13, indicating a potential upside of 44.80%. Given Nikola’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Nikola is more favorable than Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nikola and Electric Last Mile Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nikola $90,000.00 67,109.59 -$384.31 million ($1.19) -12.84 Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A N/A -$29.36 million N/A N/A

Electric Last Mile Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nikola.

Summary

Electric Last Mile Solutions beats Nikola on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector. The Energy business unit is focuses on developing and constructing a network of hydrogen fueling stations for its fuel-cell electric and other customers. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc. designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

