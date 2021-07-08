Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NTDOY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nintendo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

OTCMKTS:NTDOY opened at $74.81 on Tuesday. Nintendo has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $82.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.65. The company has a market cap of $78.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.69.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Nintendo had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 28.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Nintendo will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nintendo by 41.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,252,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,774 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Nintendo by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 76,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 16,666 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nintendo by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Nintendo by 41.9% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

