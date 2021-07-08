Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Receives $52.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.88.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BOCOM International assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NIO from $58.30 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get NIO alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NIO. FMR LLC purchased a new position in NIO in the first quarter worth $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in NIO by 89.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter worth $5,884,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter worth $4,662,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter worth $3,927,000. 28.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $46.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.98 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NIO has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIO will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.