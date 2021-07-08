Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nkarta Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company’s product candidate includes NKX101 and NKX019, which are in clinical stage. Nkarta Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

NKTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nkarta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTX opened at $27.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $901.57 million and a PE ratio of -0.87. Nkarta has a 52-week low of $22.46 and a 52-week high of $79.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.06.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts predict that Nkarta will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $101,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $81,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,140 shares of company stock valued at $615,210 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKTX. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nkarta by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nkarta by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

