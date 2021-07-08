Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $6,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in CubeSmart by 13.8% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in CubeSmart by 13.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 338,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after purchasing an additional 41,420 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CubeSmart by 121.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at about $705,000. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,201. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $978,484.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $47.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.53. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $48.35.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CUBE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

