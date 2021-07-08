Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.90 Million Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,037 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 21,463 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $6,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,403,208 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $811,135,000 after buying an additional 637,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $139,950,000 after buying an additional 140,550 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,811,767 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $112,828,000 after buying an additional 109,425 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,772,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $94,267,000 after buying an additional 43,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,841,198 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,091,000 after buying an additional 18,567 shares during the last quarter. 44.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $81,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $32.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.30.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

BEN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

