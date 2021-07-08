Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $8.54 Million Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 48.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,868 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $8,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WST. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,522,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WST opened at $372.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.29. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.84 and a 52-week high of $373.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 66.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.77 million. Analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

