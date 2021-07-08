Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $8,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $1,710,438.40. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $250,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,273 shares of company stock worth $11,165,844 over the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $279.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $255.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.82 and a 1-year high of $300.91. The company has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 54.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.92.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.