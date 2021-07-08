Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,404 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $7,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 368.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $137.44 on Thursday. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.05 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 52.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

