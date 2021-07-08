Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 186 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,250 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $864,584,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,508,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,443,000 after buying an additional 43,764 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,117,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,115,000 after buying an additional 175,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,443,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $224.00 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $224.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.96. The company has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.23.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total value of $14,165,867.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,271,647.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $555,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,111 shares of company stock worth $48,675,260 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

