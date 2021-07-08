Nordea Investment Management AB Has $302.77 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 859,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,082 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.36% of S&P Global worth $302,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.15.

S&P Global stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $418.05. 17,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,035. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $419.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $390.98.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

