Nordea Investment Management AB Has $995.02 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,257,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,365,826 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 1.4% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Comcast were worth $995,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 234,581 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in Comcast by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 160,918 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 18,135 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Comcast by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,208,616 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $173,619,000 after purchasing an additional 161,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Comcast by 1,414.4% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 9,026 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.95.

Comcast stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,238,013. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $266.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.78. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $39.03 and a 12 month high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.