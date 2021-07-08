Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,046,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 24,001 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.1% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.21% of Mastercard worth $732,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie increased their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.46.

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,493 shares of company stock worth $17,264,871 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $4.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $369.10. 66,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,054,536. The stock has a market cap of $365.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $368.62.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

