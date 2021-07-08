Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 183,200 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,421,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,200 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $263,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.87.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total value of $56,071,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,632,779 shares in the company, valued at $25,613,506,157.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 775,260 shares of company stock worth $177,641,888 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $234.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,018. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $239.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

