Northern Trust Corp Has $20.47 Million Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,411,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 276,733 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.32% of TTM Technologies worth $20,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth $72,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth $727,000.

In other news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $98,044.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $41,861.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,445.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,577 shares of company stock valued at $403,136. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $14.09 on Thursday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.62.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TTMI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.04.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

