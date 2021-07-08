Northern Trust Corp Has $21.77 Million Stock Holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,296 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.60% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $21,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 6,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total transaction of $553,775.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $2,731,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,550 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,631. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SWTX stock opened at $83.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -61.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.64. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). On average, analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWTX. Zacks Investment Research cut SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SpringWorks Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.67.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

