Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,663,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,058 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $21,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Shares of LILAK opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.50. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.