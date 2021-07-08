Northern Trust Corp Sells 90,832 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,468,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,832 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.12% of Hostess Brands worth $21,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWNK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,573,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,622,000 after purchasing an additional 148,051 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,665,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,219,000 after purchasing an additional 30,024 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 7,289,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,723,000 after purchasing an additional 862,046 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,027,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,828,000 after acquiring an additional 134,042 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

In related news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $16.44 on Thursday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

