Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $391.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.32% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Northrop Grumman continues to witness strong demand for its products on a global scale, with programs like F-35, Triton and SABR radar Global Hawk and E-2D program. As a major U.S. defense contractor, Northrop enjoys a strong position in the Air Force, Space & Cyber Security programs. Its product line is well positioned in high priority categories, which enables it to clinch notable contracts from the Pentagon. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, a comparative analysis of its historical EV/Sales ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture that might be a cause concern for investors. It fears that continued spread of COVID-19 might cause extended disruption in its supply chain. Economic tensions and changes in international trade policies, including higher tariffs on imported goods might hurt the stock.”

NOC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.60.

NOC stock opened at $371.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $369.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 24.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

