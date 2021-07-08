Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 94,359 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,444,681 shares.The stock last traded at $91.94 and had previously closed at $91.94.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $210.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 72.0% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 29.6% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.9% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 176,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 98,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 11.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

