Novo Holdings A S Cuts Position in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Novo Holdings A S lessened its holdings in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) by 67.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770,395 shares during the period. Novo Holdings A S’s holdings in Verona Pharma were worth $7,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its stake in Verona Pharma by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 939,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,850,000 after buying an additional 129,043 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Verona Pharma by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VRNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Verona Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.95.

VRNA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,914. Verona Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The stock has a market cap of $329.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.35. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verona Pharma Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

