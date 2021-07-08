Novo Holdings A S Has $16.36 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

Novo Holdings A S raised its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 699,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,464 shares during the quarter. Constellation Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 0.7% of Novo Holdings A S’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Novo Holdings A S owned approximately 1.46% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals worth $16,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,782,000 after buying an additional 524,934 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 35,417 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter.

CNST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CNST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 2.59. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $39.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.33.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

