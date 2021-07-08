Novo Holdings A S Purchases New Shares in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,503,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,226,000. Bolt Biotherapeutics comprises 6.1% of Novo Holdings A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Novo Holdings A S owned 0.12% of Bolt Biotherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $149,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $14.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,060. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.90. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $43.07. The company has a quick ratio of 22.58, a current ratio of 22.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.22). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

