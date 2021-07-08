Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Stock Holdings Increased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,561 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 19.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 46,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 729.0% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 372,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,428,000 after purchasing an additional 327,649 shares during the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $6,890,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,023,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,633,000 after purchasing an additional 245,008 shares during the last quarter.

NUAN opened at $54.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.95 and a beta of 1.27. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.74.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $615,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 447,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,637,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 20,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $1,094,511.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,397,366.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 378,732 shares of company stock valued at $20,086,006 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

