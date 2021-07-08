Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given a $69.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Nutrien from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Nutrien from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.85.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $59.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 2,177,681.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,880,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879,740 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 1,067.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933,473 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $206,558,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 660.2% in the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,303,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,088 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 368.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,973,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,347 shares during the period. 63.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

