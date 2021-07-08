NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 251.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,418,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014,816 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 2.75% of NuVasive worth $93,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUVA. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 70.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 15.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in NuVasive during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other NuVasive news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $231,913.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $293,626.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,720 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $67.53 on Thursday. NuVasive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -68.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.09.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $271.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.12 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.