NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $775.00 to $950.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $832.16 and last traded at $825.14, with a volume of 55349 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $819.48.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $697.44.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.98, for a total transaction of $251,684.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 429 shares in the company, valued at $303,294.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,450 shares of company stock worth $60,507,536. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 8.9% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $674.73. The stock has a market cap of $507.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

NVIDIA shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

