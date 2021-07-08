O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) by 5,166.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 12,194 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Global Investors were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in U.S. Global Investors by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 294,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $5.99 on Thursday. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.39.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 206.34% and a return on equity of 113.41%. The business had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

